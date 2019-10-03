Love and support carried Tyalgum stores owners through tragedy

Aftermath of the Tyalgum fire which claimed several businesses in Coolman St, Tyalgum, in August.

DESTROYED by fire and left with an enormous financial burden, businesses owners in Tyalgum have refused to give in.

Osiris Jewellery, Paddington of Tyalgum, Orpheum Bookshop, Tyalgum is My Tuscany

and Somewhere in the Sunshine, all suffered from a fire which ripped through buildings on Coolman St, in August.

But out of the ashes has come a renewed sense of community spirit, as residents have rallied around their business owners.

Three of the businesses have relocated to the Marketta Gardens at the back of Flutterbies cafe, while Paddington of Tyalgum is now at the front of the village's old bank building.

Tyalgum fire - Scene of the August fire in Tyalgum .

Owner of Osiris Jewellery, Kirra Springs, said she has been overwhelmed by the support from the community during this difficult time.

"I have to say the generosity of the community has carried me through," she said.

"Normally a person who suffers a loss like this would find it traumatic and tough but being around so many people with love and support has carried me through.

"It is the power of love and caring and bringing love to each other which means a traumatic event has not have a negative impact."

The four businesses will be hosting a fundraiser on Sunday, October 13, to raise money for the cost of the damage to the old buildings.

There is also a GoFundMe page which has been set up, which has come close to raising the $12,000 required.

Ms Springs said all businesses owners affected by the fire were rallying behind the landlord of the building which was destroyed by fire.

"Even though we have rehoused, was are still standing with our landlord who lost everything and wasn't insured," she said.

"As a community we are rallying behind him to help rebuild that building, no matter how long it takes."