Love-all for tennis players

LOVE-ALL: East Lismore Tennis Club president Michael Oaten (facing) said members are able to play single matches using quarantine processes approved by Tennis NSW during the pandemic to keep fit and positive. Photo: Alison Paterson.

WHACKING a tennis ball across the net on Tuesday evening, Michael Oaten is giving his tennis partner a run for his money.

As president of the East Lismore Tennis Club for the past 12 years, Oaten, 32, is determined that players keep their morale and skills up, while observing all the quarantine restrictions from Tennis NSW.

As part of a group of small business owners who have been playing weekly for the past few years, Oaten said the club had really pulled together during the pandemic.

“We are obviously using hand sanitiser, keeping our distance and it’s singles matches only,” he said.

“Our club members are really good about ensuring they maintain all the processes to keep safe and well while still enjoying this great game.”

Oaten said the club was keeping its members updated with the latest COVID-19 news for sporting organisations via social media and good old-fashioned phone calls.

He said tennis was one of the few sports open to people and he had been heartened that, during the school holidays, parents have been booking the courts to play with their families.

“Some of our members have been doing the Roger Federer online games where he challenges his fans to a volley challenge,” Oaten said,

“And our club coach, Kelly Richards, is still providing one-one-one tuition.”

Oaten reckons when the sporting lockdown is eased, people will doubly appreciate their sports and will continue to do all they can to keep playing.

“Once this is over, people are going to be flooding back to tennis and all sports,” he said.

“Which is a really good thing.”