What were those loud 'booms' echoing around the region?

The top speed of F18s is 1915kmh, and sonic booms begin at 1195kmh.
The top speed of F18s is 1915kmh, and sonic booms begin at 1195kmh.
Hamish Broome


UPDATE, 6pm: AN UNOFFICIAL source at the RAAF has denied F18s were involved in any "sonic boom" activity around Casino.

Apparently the F18s were in the sky today but they were flying at high altitude.

Also, 168 households in North Casino lost power this afternoon due to the heat, according to Essential Energy.

The area off Rosewood Ave, north of Casino High School, is still listed as without power. 

 

ORIGINAL, 3.20pm: A SERIES of "booms" heard around noon in Casino are likely to originate from F18 Super Hornets in the area.

The Northern Star has heard multiple reports of booms in and around Casino with one person speculating on social media the noise may have caused a power outage.

However, F18s are in the area today and they can easily pass the speed of sound, which creates a sonic shockwave known as a "sonic boom".

F18s top speed is 1915kmh, and sonic booms begin at just 1195kmh - which presumably for a fighter jet, is the rough equivalent of going 110kmh on the Pacific Highway.

