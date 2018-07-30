Menu
Lotus Glen Correctional Centre.
News

Lotus Glen officer suspended from duty

30th Jul 2018 4:35 PM

A LOTUS Glen prison officer is one of two custodial correctional officers suspended from duty in Queensland in the past week.

The Lotus Glen officer was suspended pending an investigation into allegations of sleeping on duty.

The second officer, in an unrelated matter, was a Brisbane Correctional Centre worker who was suspended pending an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards female co-workers.

Both matters are being investigated by the Queensland Corrective Services Ethical Standards Unit.

Lotus Glen, south of Mareeba, is the second largest prison facility in Queensland.

