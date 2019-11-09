Lotto winner’s dollar-store secret

MARIE and Paul Kibler's lives changed forever when they hit the jackpot and walked away with more than $4 million.

But it turns out the multi-millionaires are still diehard bargain-hunters despite their bulging bank account.

The couple, from Birmingham in the United Kingdom, won £2,194,776 ($A4,098,393) back in 2012 after playing the National Lottery.

At the time, they used their winnings to pay off their mortgage, and then splurged on two luxury Mercedes as well as Rolex watches.

They also showered 54 cancer centre volunteers in their home town with gifts after their daughter Anne was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 23, and they still regularly donate to various charities.

But despite her millions, Mrs Kibler shared a surprisingly thrifty addiction during a recent interview with BirminghamLive.

The Kiblers became instant multi-millionaires … Picture: Supplied

The 72-year-old revealed she was obsessed with shopping at Poundland, a popular UK discount dollar-store chain which she frequents multiple times every week.

"I have always loved Poundland and I always will," she told BirminghamLive.

"I sometimes pop in there two or three times a week.

"I may have won the lottery, but one thing will never change and that is my love for a bargain."

Mrs Kibler said she loves to stock up on "toiletries, batteries and cleaning materials" at the discount chain.

"Before I won the lottery, I would still be careful about how much I spent in there but now I can buy it in bulk," she said.

"That's the difference, but I will always shop in Poundland."

Mrs Kibler told the publication she and her husband were still "down to earth" despite their wealth and that they would be forever.

"I don't think we will ever lose that. When you have been careful with your money it is difficult to go and be reckless," she said.

"The money we won … sounds a lot of money, and it is.

"However, we have both given up our jobs and have no income coming in, so we can't go out and be totally reckless."

… But Mrs Kibler is still obsessed with dollar-store bargains. Picture: Facebook

After wining the lottery, Mrs Kibler retired early from her job as a medical secretary.

But her husband, now 59, continued working at his gardening business before retiring four years later.

Despite their selflessness with their cash - including taking Mr Kibler's father on a cruise - the couple say buying a defibrillator for their grandson's special school was "the proudest thing" they had done with their winnings so far.

Speaking to the BBC shortly after the win, Mrs Kibler said the winning lottery numbers had included the couple's birthdays and anniversary.

"I always remember a lady saying to me, think lucky and you will be lucky," she told the BBC back in 2012.

"That and trying to be more positive to deal with stress and worry has led me to make a real effort to look on the bright side."

She also revealed that initially, the couple did not realise the extent of their massive win.

She remembered shouting out "good luck" to her husband as he watched the numbers being drawn.

The penny-pinching couple are determined not to be ‘reckless’ with their cash. Picture: Supplied

"He came very quietly up the stairs clutching his ticket. He thought he had six numbers but wasn't sure what he had won," Mrs Kibler told the BBC.

"Paul thought it was about £50,000 ($A93,342). I was thinking £2000 ($A3700) and we were so stunned we couldn't work it out."

The pair called the lottery agency, but were told they would have to wait until the next day for the full results.

"It wasn't until that call … when they said 'you've won the jackpot' that we knew," she said.

"I just burst into tears."