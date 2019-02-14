Lotto winner oblivious to $200,000 win for almost a week

A LISMORE man has finally discovered his $200,000 Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot good fortune almost a week after the draw.

The New South Wales player won the guaranteed 1st Prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1214, drawn last Tuesday February 5. The winning entry also won a consolation prize of $1,000, boosting his total win to $201,000.

Confirming his win with a NSW Lotteries official this afternoon, the man revealed he'd been oblivious of his win for almost a week.

"I only get my tickets checked every Monday so I hadn't even thought that I could have a winning entry until I got them checked just now,” he explained.

"I couldn't really believe it when they scanned my ticket and told me I had a winning entry. It's just such great news.”

The man revealed he'd been playing Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot for years and knew exactly how he'd like to spend his windfall.

"This is the first time I've ever won anything like this,” he said.

"This is going to help out so many people.

"I can't wait to help my kids and grandchildren.”

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning entry of three consecutive numbers at Clarke's Mitre 10, 67-71 Summerland Way, Kyogle.

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $41.08 million for draw 1218 while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now $3.23 million for draw 10271.