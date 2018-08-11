Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MILLION DOLLAR WINNER: Staff at Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency were excited to have made a young Hervey Bay woman a millionaire after selling her a division one winning ticket on Wednesday.
MILLION DOLLAR WINNER: Staff at Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency were excited to have made a young Hervey Bay woman a millionaire after selling her a division one winning ticket on Wednesday. Contributed
News

LOTTO WIN: Buyer $1 million ticket claims her prize

Annie Perets
by
10th Aug 2018 5:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG woman from the Hervey Bay region has been revealed as the lucky winner of a $1 million prize in Wednesday night's lotto.

The new millionaire, who plans to use the winnings to pay off her mortgage, says she has barely slept since realising the news.

Her ticket was purchased at the Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency.

It was the second time in 11 months that they had sold a division one winning entry.

"I checked it at home straight after the draw on Wednesday night and it was the top line of my ticket," the winner said.

"I didn't sleep for the first 24 hours and I think I've had four hours sleep since.

"It will be nice not having to worry about bills anymore."

News that yet another winning ticket had been sold locally raised a hype on social media as a search started to find the buyer.

Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency owner Chris McKechnie said she was pleased the winner had been united with their prize.

"It's funny - for a regional area, Hervey Bay has a high amount of wins," Ms McKechnie said.

"Keep them coming."

Next Thursday, Powerball is offering a record-breaking jackpot prize of $100 million prize.

Lotto spokesman Matt Hart said not only would the upcoming draw match the Australian lottery record for the biggest advertised jackpot prize, but it also had the potential to smash another record.

"It would be mind-blowing, but if one single entry takes home the entire $100 million jackpot next week. It would be the largest Australian lottery jackpot ever won by a single entry," Mr Hart said.

"The current record is held by a couple of Hervey Bay grandparents who won $70 million in January 2016.

"We encourage customers to get in early to purchase their entries and to register those entries so we can contact them directly after the draw with the life-changing news."

The $100 million Powerball draw 1161 will take place on August 16.

hervey bay lottery win lotto prize
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    What you need to do to live in the best parts of the region

    premium_icon What you need to do to live in the best parts of the region

    Property SMART buyers are getting a foot in the property market in some of our most desired suburbs - but you don't need a lot of money.

    New business creating a buzz around Ballina

    premium_icon New business creating a buzz around Ballina

    Business More than a hobby: Beekeeper opens buzzing new business in town

    Meet the Dogfather: finding loving homes for pooches

    premium_icon Meet the Dogfather: finding loving homes for pooches

    Pets & Animals This man's linking with councils to find animals a loving home

    Beach fence replaced after first one 'mysteriously' removed

    premium_icon Beach fence replaced after first one 'mysteriously' removed

    Council News The fence lasted only two weeks before it was stolen

    Local Partners