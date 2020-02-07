Lots of love to give

CUTIE: Max is a four and a half year old German Shepherd-cross who is up for adoption this week at Lismore City Council pound. Photo: Lismore City Council

DOESN’T he have the sweetest smile?

Max is a four and a half year old German Shepherd-cross who just wants to be around humans.

He was found wondering around the Goonellabah shops in a distressed state.

Unfortunately, the details on Max’s microchip were not up to date, so Lismore City Council rangers were unable to reunite him with his previous family.

Rangers say although Max is on the big side standing at about 80cm, he has a placid temperament and a good all-round dog.

And not only does he sit on command, he is well-behaved on a lead.

The adoption fee is $214, which includes updating the microchip details, desexing, a veterinary check, vaccinations and a lifetime registration.

Please phone Lismore City Council on 1300 878 387 to make an appointment to meet Max.

#Lismore City Council Rehoming Organisation Number: R251000162.