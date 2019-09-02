Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

One dead after alleged hit-and-run in Tweed

Michael Doyle
by
2nd Sep 2019 3:42 PM | Updated: 4:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MALE driver has been confirmed dead after a fatal crash on the Tweed Valley Way this afternoon.

NSW Police media confirmed the driver of a motorcycle, who was involved in a collision with another vehicle died at the scene of the crash at Tumbulgum.

Three ambulance crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Riverside Dr and Tweed Valley Way, just before 3.30pm.

A spokesperson for the NSW Ambulance said paramedics were working on the driver at the scene.

Police attention has now turned to the other vehicle in the accident, which has allegedly driven off according to police.

One passer-by told the Tweed Daily News there was a lot of blood on the road when they drove past the accident.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

More to come.

editors picks nsw ambulance serious crash tweed police tweed valley way
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    How to get your hands on a Disco Dong bird

    premium_icon How to get your hands on a Disco Dong bird

    News MORE than 300 already on wait list for a piece of Byron history.

    Is this the right place for region's newest service centre?

    premium_icon Is this the right place for region's newest service centre?

    Community They moved to the area for peace and quiet, but it could all change

    LAST DAY: Local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon LAST DAY: Local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars

    Still on the run: Man wanted by police after major drug bust

    Still on the run: Man wanted by police after major drug bust

    Environment Have you seen this man in Northern NSW?