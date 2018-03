POLICE who found a backpack containing drugs have invited the owner to collect it.

The black backpack was found on Cullen St, Nimbin about 1.30pm yesterday.

In the bag, officers found 270 grams of cannabis, Richmond Police District said on their Facebook page.

"You can have your bag back after we do our fingerprint and DNA checks, but (we) would like to speak to you about the 270 grams of cannabis they found in the bag,” police said in the post.