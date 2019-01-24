Menu
A young boy was found in Korora this morning, police are trying to locate his parents.
News

Lost toddler found wandering the streets of Korora

24th Jan 2019 9:00 AM

COFFS Clarence police have located a young boy wandering the streets.

He was located in Sandy Beach Road, Korora by a member of the public who alerted police around 8.30am this morning.

The boy the is now at Coffs Harbour Police Station and is safe and well and attempting to help officers with his name, police said. 

Police believe he is around 2-3 years old, wearing a black and white striped t-shirt, beige/fawn shorts with a 'Lightening McQueen' motif.

If anyone can assist police to locate his parent(s) or may know where he lives, please call Coffs Harbour Police Station urgently on 02 6691 0799.

child coffs harbour korora lost boy toddler
Coffs Coast Advocate

