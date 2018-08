This wedding ring was handed in to police at Byron Bay.

HAVE you lost your wedding ring?

Byron Bay Police may have it.

On the 21 July, Byron Bay Police received an 18ct yellow gold wedding ring handed in to the police station.

The wedding band is unique with the inscription on the inside of the band - Elke & Werner 23.07.1992.

If the owner of the ring can provide proof of ownership and can attend Byron Bay Police station they can recover their lost ring.

Call Byron Bay Police on 02 66859499 for any enquiries.