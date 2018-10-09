Menu
This ring was found near the public toilets at Woodburn.
Lost ring prompts detective work from firefighters

9th Oct 2018 7:05 AM

PROVING that they're not just firefighters, members of the Woodburn Rural Fire Service are now helping reunite someone with a lost ring.

Posting on their Facebook page last night, the brigade wrote: "This is a completely non fire related story but a lady has contacted us after she found a man's ring on the riverbank in Woodburn near the toilets on Saturday when she was travelling through.

"She would love to give it back to the owner if by some wild chance we can find him.

"If everyone could please share this around and get in contact with us if you have any luck and we will get you into contact with the lady."

Head to the brigade's Facebook page and send them a message if you can help.

