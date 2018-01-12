Lost for 5 months: Cat finally reunited with loving family

Harry has been reunited with his owner after five months.

ONE lucky cat has been reunited with his loving family - more than five months after he first went missing.

The Richmond Valley Animal Shelter posted this "story to make you smile” on its Facebook page.

"Whether or not cats have nine lives, one Casino family is happy their beloved feline has returned with even one after disappearing in July last year,” they wrote.

"Harry the Cat went missing from Sandilands Street five months ago, only to be found on Boxing Day under a house at Piora.

"Harry was coaxed out and taken to the Richmond Valley Animal Shelter.”

Luckily Harry had a microchip with up-to-date details, allowing the council's companion animals education officer to contact his registered owner.

The adventurous kitty is now safe at home with his family... "although he has been grounded”.