Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Lost for 5 months: Cat finally reunited with loving family

Harry has been reunited with his owner after five months.
Harry has been reunited with his owner after five months.

ONE lucky cat has been reunited with his loving family - more than five months after he first went missing.

The Richmond Valley Animal Shelter posted this "story to make you smile” on its Facebook page.

"Whether or not cats have nine lives, one Casino family is happy their beloved feline has returned with even one after disappearing in July last year,” they wrote.

"Harry the Cat went missing from Sandilands Street five months ago, only to be found on Boxing Day under a house at Piora.

"Harry was coaxed out and taken to the Richmond Valley Animal Shelter.”

Luckily Harry had a microchip with up-to-date details, allowing the council's companion animals education officer to contact his registered owner.

The adventurous kitty is now safe at home with his family... "although he has been grounded”.

Related Items

Lismore Northern Star
Flesh-eating bug infects Lismore man on camping trip

Flesh-eating bug infects Lismore man on camping trip

"WE DIDN'T know if he was going to lose his leg or his life ... it was very, very scary"

JETSKI BLITZ: Irresponsible riders under the spotlight

Jetski riders are being warned to be responsible on the water.

Avoid on-the-spot fines: behave on the water

EXPLAINER: Council staff defend controversial meetings

Lismore City Council's acting general manager has defended the actions of councillors as within meeting practice.

Acting GM says councillors all acting within the rules

premium_icon Check out revamped racing section: From the Editor's Desk

Jockey Luke Currie rides Sunlight to win race 2, the QTIS Two-Years-Old Handicap, during the Ladies Day Raceday at Aquis Park on the Gold Coast, Saturday, January 6, 2018. (AAP Image/Albert Perez) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Improved content for readers now includes best racing information

Local Partners