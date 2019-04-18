Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Lost boy found naked in Highett

by Aneeka Simonis
18th Apr 2019 10:50 AM

A lost boy has been found naked in Highett this morning.

Police launched an appeal to reunite him with his parents, after he knocked on a Hibberd Street door about 2.45am.

He was taken to hospital for assessment and his parents have now come forward.

Police believe the boy is about nine years old.

He hadn't spoken to emergency services.

He has blonde straight shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and a thin build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheltenham Police on 9583 9767.

More Stories

children investigation located lost lost child parenting parents

Top Stories

    Casino babysitter to be sentenced over fatal crash

    premium_icon Casino babysitter to be sentenced over fatal crash

    Crime COURTENEY Pearl Matthews will face court today over a crash on the Bruxner Highway that killed a four-year-old girl.

    Car involved in fatal hit-and-run found abandoned in bush

    Car involved in fatal hit-and-run found abandoned in bush

    Crime Police have been urging the driver of the vehicle to come forward

    PHOTOS: Art lovers flock to Archibald Prize exhibition

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Art lovers flock to Archibald Prize exhibition

    Art & Theatre 2018 Archibald winner enchanted art-lovers at gala event

    • 18th Apr 2019 11:17 AM
    Council ramps up water restrictions as dry spell lingers

    Council ramps up water restrictions as dry spell lingers

    Environment The new restrictions are in place from today

    • 18th Apr 2019 12:00 PM