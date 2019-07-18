Loss of vision didn't stop this man from skiing to the top

MOTIVATION: Para-alpine skier, Shaun Pianta, was in Ballina speaking at a gathering of disability employment support services. He is pictured with Ani Rankin from atWork Australia, which is now open in Ballina.

SHAUN Pianta encouraged any person with a disability to take whatever opportunities they come across as you don't know where they can lead.

It was literally opening a door that led the now 30-year-old with vision impairment to become an Australian para-alpine skier -- even though there is no snow in Collie, Western Australia, where he is from.

"Take every opportunity you can get,” was his message when he spoke in Ballina as guest of disability employment service, atWork Australia in Ballina on July 18.

Pianta was 19 years old when he was on holiday in Bali and contracted a rare virus that led to him losing most of his vision -- he has 10 per cent left.

At the time, he was a boilermaker, but had to give that up.

Four years later in 2012 and he was walking along a street in Melbourne with his brother when the pair passed a building housing an expo of Disabled Wintersports Australia.

"My brother said 'you're disabled, you should give that a crack',” he said.

So he opened the door.

He was later selected in a talent identification program and went on to become a para-alpine skier, with his career highlight being a second place, with his guide, in the giant slalom at the 2017 IPC Alpine Skiing Europa Cup in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

He had challenges along the way, including breaking both his legs in 2014, which kept him off the slopes for seven-and-a-half months.

He has his sights set on being a Paralympic skier.

atWork Australia set up its regional office in Ballina about six months ago as one of 270 offices around Australia.

Ani Rankin, the North Coast-Richmond service manager, said atWork Australia supported people with disabilities into "meaningful work”.

She said Pianta was invited in an ambassadorial role to speak to representatives of local organisations working towards the same goals as a motivational tool.

You can find atWork Australia on the corner of Cherry and Tamar streets in Ballina.