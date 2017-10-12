Loss of jobs could create 'perfect fire storm'

KYOGLE Council have moved against the withdrawal of National Park and Wildlife jobs and services.

Their objection came after a motion was passed at Monday night's centre to write a letter to the NSW Minister for Environment, Local Government and Heritage Gabrielle Upton.

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said the council was committed to the motion as the withdrawal of jobs could be detrimental to the National Parks survival.

"If you don't have the staff, you have infrastructure that falls into disrepair," Cr Mulholland said.

"When that infrastructure falls into disrepair you lose your tourism."

Cr Mulholland said she was also concerned that a lack of maintenance could create conditions for a "perfect fire storm".

The council said the purpose of the letter was to find out what is actually happening and inform the Minister of their concerns.

"I'd like to see her come back and say this is why we are doing it, and this is how we are going to manage your concerns if we continue to withdrawal the staff."