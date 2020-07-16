Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

Lorna Jane slammed over ‘anti-virus activewear’

by Jackie Sinnerton
16th Jul 2020 12:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Queensland-based activewear company Lorna Jane has come under fire for claiming their new range of LJ Shield tops and pants can protect wearers from viruses.

The country's top medics have hit out at the dangerous claims made in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and it has been reported that the TGA is looking into the matter.

Lorna Jane has been marketing “exclusive technology” on its website which purportedly keeps wearers “protected against viruses and germs”.
Lorna Jane has been marketing “exclusive technology” on its website which purportedly keeps wearers “protected against viruses and germs”.


The company claimed that when the "L J Shield" product is "sprayed onto the fabric" as a "light weight mist" it permanently adheres to the surface of the material "to act as a shield of protection".

Lorna Jane has since removed the word “virus” from the marketing online.
Lorna Jane has since removed the word “virus” from the marketing online.

This morning it appears that the Lorna Jane website has removed the word virus and says the gear protects simply against bacteria.

Lorna Jane has been approached for comment.

More to follow.

Originally published as Lorna Jane slammed over 'anti-virus activewear'

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks lorna jane

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus patient was on flight from Melbourne to Ballina

        Coronavirus patient was on flight from Melbourne to Ballina

        News THE person is self-isolating, says the NSW Chief Health Officer.

        Your new digital edition of The Northern Star has arrived

        premium_icon Your new digital edition of The Northern Star has arrived

        News A NEW and exciting addition has arrived on our homepage, jam-packed with lots of...

        MYSTERY: Identity of remains found in bushland unknown

        premium_icon MYSTERY: Identity of remains found in bushland unknown

        News POLICE are continuing to investigate after skeletal remains were found in bushland...

        Cane truck rollover puts driver in hospital

        premium_icon Cane truck rollover puts driver in hospital

        News EMERGENCY services responded to an incident where a truck carrying a load of sugar...