Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have issued a warning for looters.
Police have issued a warning for looters. Trevor Veale
Crime

Looters suspected to be targeting bushfire victims

JASMINE BURKE
by
12th Nov 2019 6:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE NSW Police Force has issued a stern warning following unconfirmed reports on social media of stealing offences within bushfire-affected areas of NSW.

While police have not received any complaints of theft from the community, and no investigations are currently active, police are warning that criminal behaviour will not be tolerated.

State Emergency Operations Controller (SEOCON), Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys APM, said it was deeply concerning to think that anyone would use the bushfire emergency to target vulnerable members of the community.

"These communities have suffered enough without individuals stealing what items they have left,” Deputy Commissioner Worboys said.

"Local police numbers are being bolstered by the Public Order and Riot Squad, the Police Transport Command, and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command to ensure regular patrols are conducted throughout the bushfire affected areas.

"Any reports of looting or other criminal acts will be thoroughly investigated. If you choose to partake in this type of behaviour, you will face the full force of the law.

"I also ask members of the community to be vigilant - if you see a crime being committed, call Triple Zero immediately.”

Anyone who has information about suspected looting or other illegal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

For all updated bushfire information, visit: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

northernnswfires nsw police theft
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATES: What you need to now right now

        FIRE UPDATES: What you need to now right now

        News FIREFIGHTERS prepare for a potentially catastrophic day.

        Tips to survive a bushfire if you get trapped at your house

        Tips to survive a bushfire if you get trapped at your house

        News If sheltering in place you need to follow these steps to survive

        Community prepares for ember attack

        Community prepares for ember attack

        News "The last three days have been flat out backburning"