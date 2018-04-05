Menu
LENNOX RETRIEVAL: Richmond Police District officers at Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head on March 31st worked with SES to retrieve a women's body at the base of the cliff. Supplied
News

Lookout death: Police release woman's name

Alison Paterson
by
5th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

POLICE have released the name of a woman who's body was found at the base of Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head last week.

Richmond Police District Inspector Nicole Bruce said Mount Tamborine resident, Jean Murray, 75, was found deceased at the base of the cliff.

"We believe her death was due to misadventure,” she said.

"At this stage we believe it was accidental and occurred between March 29 and 30.”

Police and SES crews worked together on March 31 and retrieve the body.

The woman was found on March 30, but emergency services were unable to reach her before the daylight faded.

Insp Bruce said police they were calling for any witnesses who may have seen the woman to come forward.

"We are still appealing from witness if anyone around that time saw her,” she said.

"We are still investigating and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”

Meanwhile, Insp Bruce advised people to take care when climbing to the lookout.

"People should be careful when leaving the track,” she said.

Lismore Northern Star
