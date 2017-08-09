Looking for some bright sparks during Electricity Week

AN ELECTRICAL safety program for primary schools is being run by Essential Energy during Electricity Safety Week.

Regional manager Northern, Mark Summers, said the interactive public safety program would be held from September 4-8 to teach students about how to stay safe around electricity.

"Electricity is an essential part of modern day living and, with the growing use of technology and electronic appliances, it's vital that we teach our children how to identify potential hazards," he said.

"Our program provides practical tips for electrical safety around the home, school and outdoors."

A recent addition to the program is the 'Be a Safety Star' poster competition which gives schools a chance to win $1,000 for their P&C Association to spend on safety improvements by simply creating an electrical safety-inspired artwork.

"Following the success of last year's competition, we've extended the categories to three (Kindergarten-Year 2, Years 3-4, and Years 5-6) to give students of all ages the opportunity to share the electrical safety message," Mr Summers said.

Entries for the 'Be a Safety Star' poster competition close on Friday, October 13 2017 and schools can visit essentialenergy.com.au/postercomp for more information.

Schools that register for the Electricity Safety Week program receive a free resource kit with interactive lessons and video content aimed at assisting teachers to meet NSW Department of Education syllabus outcomes.

These are available on USB or online at www.essentialenergy.com.au/education.

Resource kits include:

. A simple circuit kit including a light bulb, lamp holder, switch, battery and wires to show students how electricity works

New interactive whiteboard lessons and video content

Electricity safety posters and a safety fact sheet to enhance learning around the school and at home; and

Student prizes of electricity safety stickers and self-powered torches.

"Programs like this become increasingly relevant as the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) curriculum continues to grow in primary schools," Mark added.

To register for Electricity Safety Week 2017, email essential@primary-pr.com, call 9212 3888 or visit essentialenergy.com.au/education by Friday, August 18.