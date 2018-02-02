Menu
Looking for a perfect hideaway? You need to check this out

The new swim-up bar at elements of Byron.
The new swim-up bar at elements of Byron. Contributed Lauren Bamford
Cathy Adams
by

DOES sipping a cocktail immersed in the cool waters of an exclusive pool in a tranquil haven sound like heaven on earth?

Well that's what Elements of Byron have promised after developments to the resort added 99 new villas and a new pool for guests 18 and over.

 

The additions come two years after the resort opened on the outskirts of Byron Bay in early 2016.

Development Director of Elements, Jeremy Holmes, said nature was at the heart of the inspiration and design of the resort.

"Developments to the property throughout summer and beyond will maintain that philosophy and ethos," he said.

The 99 new luxury two-bedroom, two bathroom rainforest villas have just been completed and now available to book. They feature timber decks, inbuilt fireplaces and luxurious veranda bathhouses.

The new villas were designed to offer "the perfect, private hideaway for those seeking to be energised and rejuvenated".

Priced from $650 per night, the villas are described as "generous in size ... the perfect excuse for a weekend away with friends or family".

The new pool and bar is for guests 18 years and over and has an immersed swim-up bar, serving cocktails throughout the day and night.

With a helicopter and a solar powered train available, getting to the resort is a unique experience.

Further plans for the property, include an Eco Education Centre featuring market gardens and organic composts that will open next year - designed to inform and immerse guests on sustainable living practices and food production.

As the resort develops, guests can still engage in favoured activities designed to heal and renew - from daily yoga classes on the cusp of the Pacific Ocean, treatments at the Osprey Spa to beach horse rides, and guided nature walks with an in-house 'bush tucker'.

Topics:  byron bay elements of byron luxury accomodation northern rivers business northern rivers tourism

Lismore Northern Star

