Looking for a job? Local business needs you now

ORDERS FLOODING IN: Kimberley Kampers Sydney dealers Ryan Gudiksen, Ryan Hunt and Blake Fittler with director Bruce Loxton. Mr Loxton said the new dealership is greatly boosting sales, so the company is looking to fill 10 positions in Ballina.

BUSINESS has been so brisk for a leading Northern Rivers camper trailer business they have added a fourth production line after receiving bumper crop of orders for 2018.

Ballina-based Kimberley Kampers, which has won two Telstra Business Awards , a business of the year award and made a record-breaking sale to Saudi Arabia, was on the hunt for 10 new employees.

Managing director Bruce Loxton said the company has received a massive amount of orders and was now wanting to hire quality staff.

And he was encouraging Northern Rivers residents with experience in manufacturing assembly, using hand tools, spray painting or in sewing canvas.

"Operating an advanced manufacturing business in regional NSW needs local employees interested in advanced technology,” he said,

"We currently have over 10 positions vacant and until these are filled, we can't move our production forward”.

Mr Loxton said the business was an equal-opportunity employer and women are encouraged to apply.

"We have an open employment policy with women managers and supervisors and people from all walks of life at Kimberley,” he said.

"It's a great working environment for people who love technology and working in an enthusiastic team.”

Mr Loxton said technology and innovation has delivered a full order book to Kimberley Kampers.

"Now we have a problem building the units to meet customer delivery dates,” he said.

"We have some models going out to May 2018 before we can ship”.

He said the 2018 models have proved a big success with the latest technology, as Kimberley have standardised lithium batteries which are one-quarter of the weight, and double the power, across their range.

The company was the first Australian caravan manufacturer to adopt the technology, so the caravans can operate the air-conditioner without a generator and Mr Loxton said customers like the benefit of being to track their battery status on their smartphone.

"This has substantially lowered costs and made it easier for customers,” he said.

"All models are now shipping with the gorilla glass displays showing battery, solar power and water tank status.”

Kimberley Kampers is also leading the industry down a new open path to technology integration via the CI-BUS developed in Europe as the Caravan Industry Bus for open access.

It's positive step for the company after a market downturn meant they let go 16 of its 72 employees.

At the time Mr Loxton predicted better times were coming and he's delighted to be proven right.

"We have approached all those staff we let go and are very pleased to announce one has come back and another three have indicated they are keen to rejoin us,” he said.

"Of the full-time people, we hope to have at least four back with us and I understand the casual workers have left the region and have taken other work.”

Mr Loxton said the company was a great place to work and he was looking forward to new employees being part of the team.

"We are looking forward to welcoming new employees in to the Kimberley Kampers family,” he said.

"We now have a new Sydney dealer and they are now on fire which is helping generate lots of new orders.”

"If you know of skilled people, please email Melissa Robbins the Production Manager on mel.robbins@kimberleygroup.com.au.”