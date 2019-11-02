Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Blueberry season is upon us.
Blueberry season is upon us. Trevor Veale
Business

Looking for a job leading up to Christmas?

2nd Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARE you looking for some extra cash leading up to Christmas ... then this might be what you're looking for.

It's blueberry season and Mountain Blue is looking for pickers at its Tabulam farms.

The producer's Facebook site says they need workers for five to seven days a week through to the end of the year.

You are paid by the kilo picked, and rain doesn't bring a halt to work as they pick under tunnels.

You will need your own car, and as the work is in Tabulam, they offer a guide on where you could stay if you don't want to travel.

Experienced workers will get preference.

Mountain Blue are the growers behind some of the most delicious blueberries hitting our supermarket shelves, including the giant Eureka berries.

To find out more, go online, follow Mountain Blue Facebook site, call the recruitment team on (02) 6666 1297 (select option 2) or email Recruitment@mountainblue.com.au.

blueberry picking mountain blue blueberries northern rivers jobs tabulam
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        100 JOBS: New Lismore cannabis facility given green light

        premium_icon 100 JOBS: New Lismore cannabis facility given green light

        Business UP TO 100 new jobs will be created at a multi-million dollar medicinal cannabis operation in the Lismore area, and construction is already under way.

        Vagina sign in a sensitve location causes a huge stir

        premium_icon Vagina sign in a sensitve location causes a huge stir

        Offbeat Billboard advertising for theatre group's play cops a blast.

        Reincarnated on the wrong side of history every single time.

        premium_icon Reincarnated on the wrong side of history every single time.

        News Addressing that most Byronial of subjects- reincarnation.

        REVEALED: Short term holiday rental stays booming in the Bay

        premium_icon REVEALED: Short term holiday rental stays booming in the Bay

        News Byron have almost doubled in Byron Bay over the past seven years