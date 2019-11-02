Looking for a job leading up to Christmas?

ARE you looking for some extra cash leading up to Christmas ... then this might be what you're looking for.

It's blueberry season and Mountain Blue is looking for pickers at its Tabulam farms.

The producer's Facebook site says they need workers for five to seven days a week through to the end of the year.

You are paid by the kilo picked, and rain doesn't bring a halt to work as they pick under tunnels.

You will need your own car, and as the work is in Tabulam, they offer a guide on where you could stay if you don't want to travel.

Experienced workers will get preference.

Mountain Blue are the growers behind some of the most delicious blueberries hitting our supermarket shelves, including the giant Eureka berries.

To find out more, go online, follow Mountain Blue Facebook site, call the recruitment team on (02) 6666 1297 (select option 2) or email Recruitment@mountainblue.com.au.