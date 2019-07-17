Looking beyond Byron for the perfect stay

BYRON based accommodation booking business A Perfect Stay is boldly stepping out of its own back yard adding properties in Victoria to its network.

Established as Byron Bay Holiday Rentals by Sonya and Garth O'Brien in 2004, A Perfect Stay has acquired Melbourne-based Boutique Stays' 65 properties.

The new acquisition expands the O'Brien's portfolio to 300 with plans for further growth across Australia- thus prompting the name change to A Perfect Stay.

A Perfect Stay's network of 300 properties are located in Byron Bay, Lennox Head, Scotts Head, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Tweed Heads, Sydney, Melbourne and the Mornington Peninsula.

The company offers pet-friendly, family-friendly, superluxe, romantic, water front, beach side or affordable accommodation options in locations across the East Coast of Australia.

From its inception up to June this year, A Perfect Stay has welcomed more than 160,000 guests, booking more than 910,000 guest nights.

Based on current trends and with the new acquisition the Byron company expects to book in its one millionth guest night by Christmas this year.

"We put our exponential growth down to delivering the perfect getaway for Australians who don't want to deal with cancelled bookings and false advertisements,” National Marketing Manager, Angela Spehr said.

"Both guests and home owners want professionalism and reliability when booking a holiday and this is reflected by the growing number of guest bookings with us every year.”

"The concept behind A Perfect Stay is that our guests should feel at home anywhere, they get the perfect stay and the same goes for our property owners. We manage the whole experience for them,” Ms Spehr said.

"Unlike Airbnb or Stayz, we mange each property, from directing renovation, styling and on-boarding, to guest vetting, exchange of keys, cleaning, ongoing maintenance and liaison - with managers available 24/7 throughout each guest's stay.”

Go to: www.aperfectstay.com.au