Looking after your mental health in the flood aftermath

AFTER the adrenalin high of surviving the floods, comes the lows of dealing with life afterwards.

While the trial of debris left behind by a natural disaster to easy to see, it's much harder to tell is someone is struggling and needing assistance.

Now the North Coast Primary Health Network (NCPHN) and the Northern NSW Local Health District (NNSW LHD) have launched free health services to assist those affected by floods which swept through our region.

NCPHN announced $100,000 in emergency relief funding and the package includes a 1300 Mental Health Flood Support Line which launched on Monday 10 April.

Also in the package includes access to free mental health services with no referral needed, in-person and telephone counselling available and a centralised number to connect to the right care 1300 137 934.

NNSW LHDistrict chief executive, Wayne Jones said help is available and people are encouraged to use these services.

"We appreciate that the full effects of this traumatic event may not be felt for some time,” he said.

"People should not hesitate to seek out assistance through these avenues both now and into the future.”

From Monday 10 April, anyone seeking mental health support is urged to phone 1300 137 934 between 8am â€" 6pm Monday to Friday. People calling this number will be quickly directed to the most appropriate service to meet their individual needs.

Outside of these times, people should call one of the existing support lines below:

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Mental Health Access Line: 1800 011 511

beyondblue Support Service: 1300 224 636

Kids Help Line: 1800 551 800

