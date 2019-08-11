Looker wins again as Landmarks falls short

JOCKEY Ben Looker completed his best season by winning a "dream come true” Grafton Cup last month.

Starting his riding and racing career in Grafton as a 14-year-old from Glen Innes, he won the Grafton Cup aboard Kiwi invader Sacred Day.

On Saturday he followed a daring ride to win at Tamworth on Friday aboard Fussdinado by narrowly taking out the $30,000 Hotel Cecil Casino Gold Cup (1400m) on the Kris Lees-trained Powerline ($6).

It was the first leg of a winning double for Looker after he had won the second race on the Marcus Wilson-trained Navagio Beach.

Looker and Powerline flashed late to snare the cup and it was the eight-year-old grey gelding's seventh win.

The son of I Am Invincible has now garnered more than $380,000 in prizemoney.

Landmarks ($4.20), trained at Casino by Scott Cumming, came up short in a bid for a third straight Casino Gold Cup, finishing eighth.

The well-performed mare Queen Of Kingston (the $2.40 favourite), trained at Lismore by Daniel Bowen, finished fifth.

It was a good day for Looker, although he has just one ride at Lismore today, on the Steven Phelps-trained Emshalky in the Benchmark 58 Hcp (1546m).

It is one of seven races on the TAB program and the track is in good order, according to club secretary-manager Scott Jones.

"It's a Good 4, maybe a Good 3 by the time we race with it blowing a gale,” he said yesterday.

Jones said the running rail was out for the meeting as the club tried to level the playing field.

"We can only start 11 with the rail out and have been doing that since last October,” he said.

"It should be perfect for the cup meeting on September 19.”

That meeting will be the biggest (money-wise) in club history.

"Our cup is up to $75,000 this year from $60,000 with three support races of $50,000 each and four more Showcase races of $30,000 each,” he said.

"That's a massive $345,000 in prizemoney. The cup has almost doubled from $40,000 when I started here seven years ago.”