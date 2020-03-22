Looker has a day out at Casino

Ben Looker won three races at Casino on Saturday. Photo Adam Hourigan

GRAFTON jockey Ben Looker rode a winning treble at the Casino Racing Club TAB meeting on Saturday.

Looker started the day with a winning double after riding Luvyoulongtime ($3.90) for Ballina trainer Stephen Lee in a maiden handicap (1300m).

He also rode a winner for Lismore trainer Daniel Bowen.

Last season he rode 103 winners and so far this season he has had 48 wins.

Looker was suspended for a month after his ride in the Rousillon Handicap at Lismore in September.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of failing to “take all reasonable and permissible measures throughout the race to ensure that the rider’s horse is given full opportunity to win or to obtain the best possible place in the field”.

In other races, jockey Matthew Paget had three winners on Saturday including the $12,000 Kyogle Cup Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000m).

Paget rode five-year-old gelding Mecum for Casino trainer Leo Clapham.

Meanwhile, Northern Rivers Racing Association jockeys have been handed a “weight lift” to combat the coronavirus.

Racing NSW chief cxecutive Peter V’Landys announced minimum weights will be raised in New South Wales by 1kg effective from Monday to assist jockeys in maintaining good health during the coronavirus situation.

“Racing NSW is to raise minimum weights by 1kg for the health benefit of jockeys and improve their resistance to getting sick,’’ V’Landys said.

“The well-being of our participants is paramount.

“This change will stay in place indefinitely until the virus situation changes.”

Northern Rivers racing continues with seven races at Murwillumbah today.

