Look what $1 can get you today

ONE dollar can't buy you a lot at the lolly shop these days, but it can get you unlimited access to more news than ever before which is even sweeter.

For just $1 a day, get unlimited digital access to The Northern Star, the Courier Mail+/Daily Telegraph+ plus The Northern Star newspaper delivered to your door six days a week.

That's a seriously sweetened deal that gives you open access to the latest news and current affairs, sport, business, entertainment and election coverage.

Keeping up to date with everything happening in the community and beyond has never been easier, or more cost effective, so don't let this hot offer pass you by - it's only available until December 15.

Offer stands at $1 a day for the first six months with a $28 minimum spend.

Or if you're a digital-only reader, you can pay just 50c a day to have the unrestricted digital access without the home delivery. Minimum spend $14.

For more information and full terms and conditions, head to www.thenorthernstar.com.au/hotoffer or phone 1300 361 604.

Topics:  digital access northern rivers community special offer subscription

Lismore Northern Star
