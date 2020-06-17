LOOK: Watch as whale, dolphins play under boat off coast

Stills from a video Cynthia Bodycote took of whales and dolphins playing underneath their boat off the coast of Yamba on Tuesday.

IT'S NO secret that Cynthia Bodycote is a fan of photographic dolphins and whales - her Facebook feed is covered with images of the amazing creatures.

Amazing footage as whales, dolphins play under boat: Cynthia Bodycote captured this astounding footage of a whale and dolphins at play underneath her boat off the coast of Yamba

On Tuesday morning though, she managed to capture a unique view of their magnificence from a close distance.

With dolphins playing everywhere around them, as they watched from a distance in their 5.7m boat off the coast of Yamba, a friendly juvenile whale decided to come over for a closer look.

"We had a break in the weather, and thought we'd go out for a hours," Ms Bodycote said.

"We'd seen a few pods, and there was one playful juvenile that wanted to hang around the boat.

"We had watched it breach for a while, but it was a fair way away, and there were so many dolphins I was taking photos of them.

"All of a sudden it was under the boat. I was changing my camera battery and it came right up next to us and blew out.

"I screamed because it scared the hell out of me, but it just decided it was going to go round and round us."

Ms Bodycote grabbed a GoPro, and without being able to see what was going on, hoped the best.

"We thought we might fluke something, but we've ended up getting really good footage. You can even hear them talking a bit."

Ms Bodycote said they remained perfectly still as the whale played with the dolphins directly underneath them.

"It's not the first time we've had one that close - we've had them come in groups before which is a bit more daunting," she said.

"In a 5.7m boat, we just turn everything off and keep watch."

The trip was just one day before fabled whale Migaloo is believed that have made the trip up the coast, though Ms Bodycote won't believe it until she sees proof.

"I've heard it's here somewhere, but a lot of whales look white when they breach, so until I see the footage I won't believe it."

"It's my ultimate dream to see him though, but it's never worked out.

"I won't stop trying. If I could go out every day I would."

Ms Bodycote said she was often asked what her secret to great photos was, some calling her a "dolphin whisperer"

"I just know where to go, and when to go," she said.

"With this one, there's no Wi-Fi once you put the camera so you can't see what you're doing.

"I'm pretty chuffed with it."