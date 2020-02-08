Look out for snakes and spiders in this wet weather

CRITTERS of all shapes and sizes have been coming out of their hidey holes in the wet.

WIRES Northern Rivers spokeswoman Sue Ulyatt has encouraged residents to take extra care in upcoming days.

“We are seeing an increase in little fledgling birds who are waterlogged on the ground, and getting hypothermia,” Ms Ulyatt said.

“If you find one, pick them up gently, put them in a ventilated box in a warm location, give us a call and don’t feed them or give them water.

“We’ve also had heaps of calls about snakes.

“Snakes are going to be really slow in the wet, they’re showing up in sheds and inside houses. If it’s non-venomous, give them some space and time to move on.”

NSW Police media is warning residents to look out for spiders.

“It’s important to remember the dangers flood waters can pose, especially after bushfires in these regions. There is likely to be some debris, soil, spiders and other animals that could be washed into our river systems. Be aware – there is a lot of danger and risk so it’s best to keep away,” the police spokesman said.

Ms Ulyatt believes the rain will yield good news for our wildlife.

“It’s fantastic the rain has finally arrived to get some food back to the ground,” she said.

But in general it’s been a disastrous year for wildlife according to Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers spokeswoman Kay Johnson.

“Just about every animal coming in has been under weight,” she said.

“After months and months of starvation there are very few insects around.”

Ms Ulyatt said there are a lot of displaced animals around, and has urged cat and dog owners to keep their pets contained.

If you would like to join WIRES, there is a workshop coming up for new recruits on February 23.

Contact WIRES Northern Rivers on 6628 1898 for details.