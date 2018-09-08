LOOK INSIDE: Millionaire Clive Berghofer's '80s-era home

How do Toowoomba's most influential people live, and how do their homes reflect who they are? The Chronicle takes a look inside the home of property developer and philanthropist Clive Berghofer, who reached number four in our Power 100 list.

CLIVE Berghofer sits down at his garden table for an interview, underneath an outdoor living area which he reckons is bigger than most of Toowoomba's houses.

Surrounded by his various green thumb projects and other outdoor equipment, this section of his one-acre 1984 Wilsonton property features an unused sauna and a deep swimming pool with no water in it.

Mr Berghofer is pragmatic as always for why this is the case.

"I can't even float, let alone swim," he joked.

"My four daughters were at home at the time when I built it. It had a tennis court, a swimming pool.

"Since the kids left, no one has used it."

Indeed, walking into the home of one of Toowoomba's richest men is like taking a step back in time.

The classic single-storey, four-bedroom brick home in his own subdivision called Airport Estate is reflective of the era in which it was built, when Mr Berghofer was the mayor of a "big country town".

At the time of building, Clive and his late wife Evon designed what would've been one of city's most luxurious houses.

But the 83-year-old said he just wanted to offer his family a home they deserved, in his eyes.

"We've got a tennis court, three garages, a store room, four bedrooms. I was mayor when I built this and I wanted a formal dining room and a formal lounge, as well as an everyday dining room and lounge," he said.

Clive Berghofer's office, like much like the rest of the house, is covered in memorabilia. Nev Madsen

"Evon was with me then, and she did a lot of the work also - she was a marvellous woman actually.

"She made all the curtains in this place and between us we planned how we wanted to do it.

"I just built it with everything in it that we wanted, a sauna and spa."

Mr Berghofer spent more than $450,000 (more than $1.5 million when adjusted for inflation) to create the '80s-era home.

But its make-up was actually quite simple; a major living area and kitchen space sat in the middle, with the master bedroom and children's rooms placed on opposite ends of the house.

From the half-circle driveway, visitors would enter the front door and either turn left to step into Mr Berghofer's office, turn right for a dinner party in the formal area, or go straight ahead to meet the family.

As a man who prided himself on his work, Mr Berghofer said it was a deliberate attempt to separate his job and home life.

Before the days of smart phones and personal devices, the entire house was connected with by an intercom system that also played the radio.

Mr Berghofer said the layout of the house important to cater for Toowoomba's unusual climate.

"We get the cold westerly and easterly winds, so the north is the most protected spot, so here (in the outdoor area) in winter, this is absolutely beautiful," he said.

"In summer, the sun comes over and you get your shade when the sun is over here more.

"A lot of houses are not built to support Toowoomba weather."

His office, much like the rest of the house, is covered in memorabilia. From framed photos to mayoral portraits, cartoon depictions and commemorative jerseys, wooden plaques and assorted clocks, nearly every inch of the walls are covered in them.

In the massive living spaces, guests could sit on the numerous couches, listen to the pianola in the corner or grab a drink from Mr Berghofer's personal one-man bar.

Like the sauna and pool, most of his house is rarely used by its only resident. So why doesn't he just sell up and move?

"People ask why I don't move into something smaller - firstly, I don't need the money (from selling this place) and two, I'd hate to move," Mr Berghofer said.

"They're building a unit at Palm Lakes (resort in Cranley) for me, but whether I move into it or not, I don't know.

"Now that I'm semi-retired, I might be able to spend a bit of time up there. The unit will be there in case I need it."