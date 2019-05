IT'S not every day the Prime Minister visits your workplace unexpectedly.

Third-week mechanical engineering apprentice Christopher Sinclair was simply going about his job when the PM and his entourage of cameras dropped in on the unsuspecting youngster.

"I didn't even realise that it was the Prime Minister," he said.

"It's big pressure for me to show him (my work) and shake his hand."

Scott Morrison filmed a short video with Christopher before heading off.