Look beyond Glitter Strip to find smorgasbord of gems

At the northern end of Burleigh Pavilion sits a full-service restaurant, The Tropic. Its produce-driven menu showcases ingredients from the local area and northern NSW region.

Cast a cursory thought towards the Gold Coast as a destination for a girls' weekend.

The nightlife, the glitter strip and confetti-coloured daiquiris might spring to mind. All marvellous when you're under 30 and single.

Then you blink, the crow's feet start creeping in and you've got a family at home.

You're not averse to kicking up your heels - just on a slightly more subdued level.

It was with this goal in mind that I travelled to the Gold Coast for a weekend to see what the surfside city has to offer besides clubs and waves.

The ocean views from the ninth floor of Avani Broadbeach are heart-stirring.

My shaky videography with wind whipping over my piece-to-camera probably doesn't do the picturesque cityscape justice.

But within 12 seconds of standing on the balcony I am in holiday mode.

That afternoon, I pay a solo visit to Home of the Arts, the city's major cultural centre, which houses the Arts Theatre, the City Gallery and two cinemas as well as function and performance spaces.

Sipping rosé and savouring the atmosphere at HOTA's Fridays on the Lawn is an easy way to while away an afternoon.

It's a beautifully casual affair, with live music, chairs scattered across the grass and the sweetest bar-in-a-van serving cold drinks.

Musician and poet Loki Liddle is the afternoon's entertainment and his narrative-driven music and casual banter provide the perfect backdrop.

For dinner, I've pre-booked a counter space at Mamasan Kitchen and Bar on Oracle Boulevard, which offers a blend of traditional and modern South-East Asian meals.

"Booking for two?” asks the smiling man from behind the front desk, waiting for my companion to materialise.

"No, just one,” I say, before eloquently adding: "I'm a ... loser, tonight.”

Before he can respond, the phone rings and as he answers it, I'm whisked away by an attentive waitress.

I settle on two options from the "small plate” menu - one piled with sweet corn cakes with pineapple nouc cham sauce and another laden with vegetable san choy bau.

As I'm immersed in my counter experience, watching the kitchen in action, the delightful front desk gent taps me on the shoulder.

"Hello, again. I just wanted to tell you that it is much better to be alone, than to be with the wrong person.”

And with that sage advice bestowed upon a (unbeknownst to him) 35-year-old married mum, Mr Front Desk lodges himself in my heart as one of my favourite parts of my first day here.

Mint Art House is the Gold Coast's newest artist-run studio, gallery and event space, hosting art classes, workshops and immersive art events and open to the public.

Once my pal shows up, we're off to Burleigh, a 20-minute drive, to check out Mint Art House's gallery opening.

Watercolour extraordinaire Natalie Popovski gives us a tour of the cosy artist-run space before we test our skills with some of her paint pans.

The results aren't stellar, but by the end of the session my interest in painting has been reignited.

A short drive around the corner leads us to Commune, a quirky cafe with vintage decor and a happy vibe.

I order a stack of mushrooms and Persian fetta and my friend orders a fat bundle of pancakes, both plates beautifully presented.

Later in the afternoon, we're back at Burleigh for a relaunch party at Mo's Desert Clubhouse, the region's first council-approved "Creative Zone”.

Director Kimberley Ferguson tells us the space is an inclusive zone for creative expression and a hub for local musicians and artists.

Mo's Desert Clubhouse at Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast is a community hub for musicians, artists, creatives and industry-related crew.

We grab a beer and explore the industrial-style building, enjoying the live antics of The Black Armada band and sifting through treasure in the in-house thrift shop.

As night falls, we're back in an Uber, heading to Miami Marketta, where the sound of live music and the smells of more than 25 street food vendors are wafting through the night air.

There are hundreds of mouth-watering international options, but eventually we decide on some yiros from Little Greek Kitchen, a plate of haloumi to share, and a couple of Caprioskas from the bar.

We reluctantly skip dessert and head back to the hotel with full tummies and no regrets.

We are rugged up and in the car.

It's just after 5am on Sunday, Currumbin Beach our destination.

I've been told sunrise is the best time to see the dozens of giant artworks that form part of the Swell Sculpture Festival.

We stroll along the beach and the amber backdrop of the rising sun is worth the early start.

A giant fish made from what looks to be a thousand giant twigs is my favourite piece.

I fumble for my trusty iPhone, my companion growing weary as I video the sculptures from every angle.

Next stop, some more smashed avo with macadamia dukkah at Palm Beach's Dune Cafe - if you visit, try the potato and quinoa hash, which is super crunchy and yum.

We've both inhaled a lot of food but after a short stint back at the hotel to pack and check out, we're on our way to The Tropic for lunch.

The full-service restaurant has an unmatched view of Burleigh Heads.

We share entrees - the house sourdough, the goat's curd with cauliflower, mint and spiced bread and the burrata with roast capsicum, walnut and dill.

My friend enjoys the Wagyu rump with gremolata and Grana Padano, while I'm served up a massive, garlicky helping of mushroom spaghetti with Jerusalem artichokes.

A flight out over the beaches right on an orange sunset is the icing on my weekend spent with a dear friend.

And not a strobe light or a pair of too-high heels in sight.

The writer was a guest of City of Gold Coast, Swell Sculpture Festival and HOTA, Home of the Arts.