Longstanding drug case may require ‘special fixture’

A special fixture is being considered as a South Lismore man continues to fight a multitude of drug charges against him.

Gabriel Diaz appeared before Lismore Local Court self-represented, to work out a way for the case to best to proceed as it has been going since 2018.

The court heard that a previous hearing of the case in district court went for four days which led the Local Court to investigate appointing a special fixture for the matter to proceed.

A special fixture would see a judge come from Sydney sit and deal exclusively with the case.

The court heard there was an extensive witness list, consisting of 14 people.

The charges Mr Diaz is facing include three counts of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing an unregistered pistol, not keeping the firearm safely, dealing with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000, possessing instructions for manufacturing a prohibited drug, possessing or attempting to possess a prescribed restricted substance, cultivating a small quantity of a cultivate prohibited plant, resisting a police officer in the execution of duty and possessing a prohibited drug.

Court documents revealed the unauthorised and unregistered firearm charges relate to a paint ball gun Mr Diaz allegedly possessed in February 2018.

He is also accused of allegedly possessing 10.14g of ice.

Mr Diaz will return to Lismore Local Court on January 27.