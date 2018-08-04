Longboarders lining up for a blast

RIGHT: Eric Walker of Ballina is always among the leading contenders in his division.

RIGHT: Eric Walker of Ballina is always among the leading contenders in his division. Ricky Forsyth

ABOUT 100 surfers will turn out for the Lennox Longboard Classic this weekend with divisions including open men's, women's, juniors, over-40s, over-60s, old mal and loggers.

Former Australian champion Mike Pimm is a regular at the event and Ballina surfer Eric Walker is a perennial force in senior competition.

Chris Cain has made a name for himself in recent years in the old mal and loggers division while the women's competition continues to grow.

"Usually we have really good weather and I can't remember a year where we haven't had decent waves on at least one of the days over the weekend,” event organiser Grant Ryan said.

"We have a good family club that runs things and our membership numbers are as strong as they've been.”

Defending champion Scott Channon is back again in the open men's division while 2016 winner Ben O'Dwyer has also entered.

Former Lennox Head surfer Alex Glassington will compete in the event for the first time in a number of years.

The Lennox Longboarders are supported by MP local plumbing and have raised money for Cancer Council NSW, Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the Disabled Surfing Association.

There will be a presentation at the Lennox Hotel at 3pm tomorrow with prizes and give-aways at the pub tonight.

Surfing both days starts at 8am.