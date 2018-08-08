Longboard Classic stacked with talent

YOUNG TALENT: Dean Sauvage won the best junior award at the Lennox Longboard Classic.

YOUNG TALENT: Dean Sauvage won the best junior award at the Lennox Longboard Classic. Craig Leete

FORMER Australian champion Mike Pimm was among the winners at the 21st annual Lennox Longboard Classic at the weekend.

Pimm is a regular at the event and took out the Over-60s division in a final which included Lennox Head surfers John Eddy and Gary Alford.

Another noted standout was the performance of Dean Sauvage, the teenager won the junior award and came second in the loggers division and surfing well beyond his years.

About 100 surfers turned out for a busy two days of competition run by the Lennox Longboard club.

The Saturday swell size was small, but surfers were greeted with favourable winds and adapted well to the conditions.

"Usually we have really good weather and I can't remember a year where we haven't had decent waves on at least one of the days over the weekend,” event organiser Grant Ryan said.

"We have a good family club that runs things and our membership numbers are as strong as they've been.”

Some skilled surfing was on display in the Old Mal/Loggers semi-finals on Sunday morning before some hotly contested finals.

The nose-riding of Alex Glassington a former club junior featured, he returned from an absence in the competition circles and was top class in all his events.

He also won a surfboard when the raffle was drawn at the Lennox Hotel on Saturday night.

"Sponsorship was much appreciated from many local businesses with special thanks to Mobile Plumbing Services Lennox our naming rights sponsor,” Club spokesperson Wayne Booth said.

"Monies from the proceeds of the event will go to beneficiary charities and organisations such as the NSW Cancer Council, Westpac Helicopter and Surfing for The Disabled Association.”