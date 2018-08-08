Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
YOUNG TALENT: Dean Sauvage won the best junior award at the Lennox Longboard Classic.
YOUNG TALENT: Dean Sauvage won the best junior award at the Lennox Longboard Classic. Craig Leete
Sport

Longboard Classic stacked with talent

by Mitchell Craig
8th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Australian champion Mike Pimm was among the winners at the 21st annual Lennox Longboard Classic at the weekend.

Pimm is a regular at the event and took out the Over-60s division in a final which included Lennox Head surfers John Eddy and Gary Alford.

Another noted standout was the performance of Dean Sauvage, the teenager won the junior award and came second in the loggers division and surfing well beyond his years.

About 100 surfers turned out for a busy two days of competition run by the Lennox Longboard club.

The Saturday swell size was small, but surfers were greeted with favourable winds and adapted well to the conditions.

"Usually we have really good weather and I can't remember a year where we haven't had decent waves on at least one of the days over the weekend,” event organiser Grant Ryan said.

"We have a good family club that runs things and our membership numbers are as strong as they've been.”

Some skilled surfing was on display in the Old Mal/Loggers semi-finals on Sunday morning before some hotly contested finals.

The nose-riding of Alex Glassington a former club junior featured, he returned from an absence in the competition circles and was top class in all his events.

He also won a surfboard when the raffle was drawn at the Lennox Hotel on Saturday night.

"Sponsorship was much appreciated from many local businesses with special thanks to Mobile Plumbing Services Lennox our naming rights sponsor,” Club spokesperson Wayne Booth said.

"Monies from the proceeds of the event will go to beneficiary charities and organisations such as the NSW Cancer Council, Westpac Helicopter and Surfing for The Disabled Association.”

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    50 witnesses to alleged daylight murder

    premium_icon 50 witnesses to alleged daylight murder

    Crime THE accused man allegedly stabbed three people during the bloody brawl in a public park in the middle of the day.

    • 8th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    WATER CRISIS: Tank owners battle as dry weather continues

    premium_icon WATER CRISIS: Tank owners battle as dry weather continues

    News "Last month I did double the deliveries I did last year in June”

    • 8th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    Lismore mum is a wedding planner with military precision

    premium_icon Lismore mum is a wedding planner with military precision

    News This army reservist uses her organisational skills to help brides

    • 8th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    Advice to first home buyers in Lismore, Goonellabah

    premium_icon Advice to first home buyers in Lismore, Goonellabah

    News You need to move quick to snap up a place under $350,000

    • 8th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners