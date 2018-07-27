Long way to the top at Lennox surf event

STAND-OUT: Jenny Hellyer is one of the women members of the Lennox Longboarders.

STAND-OUT: Jenny Hellyer is one of the women members of the Lennox Longboarders. Craig Leete

A HOME-grown surfer could take out the open men's title for the third straight year at the 21st annual Lennox Longboard Classic next weekend.

Defending champion Scott Channon is back again while 2016 winner Ben O'Dwyer has also entered the open nine-foot division on August 4-5.

Former Lennox Head surfer Alex Glassington will compete in the event for the first time in a number of years.

The trio were all juniors at the club in the early 2000s with Channon dominating major Far North Coast competitions last year with wins at Byron Bay, Evans Head and Lennox Head.

Glassington and O'Dwyer live on the Gold Coast now but have a long history at the club.

"They grew up surfing together and their fathers are inaugural members of the club,” event organiser Grant Ryan said.

"They're both really good surfers and I think Alex even had an Australian title to his name at one point when he was still here.

"Scott will be hard to beat but those two guys will definitely push him.”

About 100 surfers will turn out for the two-day competition with divisions including open women's, juniors, over-40s, over-60s, old mal and loggers.

Former Australian champion Mike Pimm is a regular at the event and Ballina surfer Eric Walker is a perennial force in senior competition.

Chris Cain has made a name for himself in recent years in the old mal and loggers division while the women's competition continues to grow.

"We'll get a flurry of entries in the next week and the national titles are on at Kingscliff the weekend after our event,” Ryan said.

"I've already had a few inquires from some of those guys who want to come here for an extra hit-out.

"Usually we have really good weather and I can't remember a year where we haven't had decent waves on at least one of the days over the weekend.

"We've got a good family club that runs things and our membership numbers are as strong as they've been.”

The Lennox Longboarders are supported by MP local plumbing and have raised money for Cancer Council NSW, Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the Disabled Surfing Association.

There will a presentation at the Lennox Hotel at 3pm on the Sunday with prizes and give-aways at the pub on the Saturday night.