QLD_GCB_NEWS_VOCOPICS_7APR20_PAYNE
Long wait in Gold Coast COVID-19 quarantine

Kirstin Payne
Kirstin Payne
9th Apr 2020 9:39 AM
FOR over a week a group comprising more than 20 quarantined travellers has called the Voco tower at Surfers Paradise home.

Unable to leave their rooms without the supervision of Queensland police, the travellers arrived on the Gold Coast on Tuesday last week as part of an overflow of international arrivals into Brisbane.

People from an international flight and now in quarantine look out the windows of the Voco Surfers Paradise, waiting for their exile to be over. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Under strict new coronavirus quarantine rules introduced last week, the arrivals - believed to have flown in from Qatar - are expected to remain in the hotel for a total of 14 days.

At present the hotel is closed to all other guests.

Queensland police confirmed officers remained on site to manage security and ensure none of the quarantined passengers leaves the accommodation.

"Officers are there to ensure compliance and are using their compassion and communication skills to do so," a spokesman said.

A woman looks out the window of her quarantine quarters. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Police were being supported by personnel from the Australian Defence Force, Queensland Government Protective Security Group and personnel from the Queensland Department of Communities, who are also at the hotel.

In quarantine? Contact us: kirstin.payne@news.com.au

Originally published as Long wait in Gold Coast COVID-19 quarantine

