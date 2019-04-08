Long trucks should be banned from Kyogle Rd, says councillor

Should trucks longer than 12.5m stop using this section of Kyogle Rd?

Should trucks longer than 12.5m stop using this section of Kyogle Rd? Michael Dillon

THERE are some big items on the agenda at the Kyogle Council meeting tonight.

General access vehicles on Kyogle Road

A motion will be discussed at the council meeting on whether the council should approach the RMS to review the General Access Vehicle designation on Kyogle Road between the village of Cawongla and Homeleigh Road, to restrict vehicles longer than 12.5 metres from accessing this section of the road.

The motion outlines how Kyogle Road has experienced an increase in heavy vehicle traffic in recent years as the road has been upgraded and improved.

The section between Cawongla and Homeleigh Road is winding and narrow and long vehicles exceeding 12.5m are unable to traverse this road without crossing into the oncoming traffic side of the road.

Cr Maggie May's motion details this stretch of Kyogle Road is unsuitable for semi-trailers and other long vehicles exceeding 12.5m and suggests the RMS should review the restrictions on this part of the road and restrict access to this type of vehicle.

Trucks and buses within the 12.5m length have used the road for many years and this restriction will not affect this type of general heavy vehicle.

The motion comes after a truck carrying woodchips tipped over on Kyogle Rd at Cawongla on March 18 and is just one of a number of incidents in recent years.

Climate change

Cr Maggie May has put forward a motion requesting a report on climate change impacts to be presented at the May 2019 meeting of council.

Such a report should outline strategies that Council may take to address climate change effects on the LGA, including achievable and aspirational targets around net carbon emissions and renewables.

Cr May said effects of climate change pose a number of risks to the communities within the region and our Local Government Area (LGA) in terms of issues regarding infrastructure, local business, aged and community care and associated health issues.

Neighbouring councils within the Northern Rivers footprint have set targets around net carbon emissions and renewables.

Kyogle Council has no current policies or targets in relation to the effects of climate change. Such targets will better inform decision making and will impact considerations regarding planning and infrastructure development.

Retention of doctors and health professionals

Mayor Danielle Mulholland has put forward a motion for Council to support strategies by Federal and State government, universities, philanthropic organisations and other stakeholders to attract and retain doctors and other health professionals to rural communities.

Many rural councils across Australia experience difficulties attracting and retaining health professionals, especially doctors, to their communities.

Gwydir Council is a good example of this, with six Multi Purpose Service (MPS) facilities in their local government area, but a deficit of doctors to deliver health care in this area.

Kyogle Council area now has two MPS'; one in Kyogle and one in Bonalbo.

The motion says Council need to be proactive in participating in discussions and the development of strategies to attract and retain health professionals, especially qualified doctors.