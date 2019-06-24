BUSTED: Long trips to tip loophole to be binned

IT SEEMS some people are taking advantage of a long-distance loophole to save on their waste dumping fees.

The Baryulgil Waste Transfer Station is the only facility in the Clarence Valley with uncontrolled access, and with illegal dumping and rubbish piles increasing, council are planning to close the gate on the issue.

Council will vote on whether to accept a $25,000 grant from the EPA to conduct a trial of controlled access to the site.

The amount of rubbish coming into the site has increased from 150 tonnes to 250 tonnes a year in the five years since 2014, with anecdotal reports of loads being brought from as far away as Grafton and Casino to take advantage of the free facility.

There has also been an increase in instances of illegal dispose of problematic waste including asbestos, tyres and other hazardous waste. This has resulted in clean-ups of the facility being required every 2-3 weeks as opposed to what was previously every 6-8 weeks.

As part of the trial, the grant will fund staffing the tip four days a week and controlling the opening times, from 8am-2pm.

During the trial data will be collected from community feedback, quantity and types of waste collected, illegal dumping and possible options for the site.

The tip will remain to be free during the trial period, and the report states if the current rate of dumping increases, there is the likelihood of the NSW EPA closing the facility.

Currently a domestic waste service is provided along the Clarence Way between Copmanhurst and Malabulgilmah, but surrounding rural properties are reliant on the Baryulgil waste transfer station.

Last week's committee meeting unanimously recommended the proposal to the full council meeting which will be held in Maclean at 2pm Tuesday.