Long term forecast: When is the next rainfall day?

AS water resources continue to worsen across the state, the prospect of any substantial rainfall coming soon to assist drought conditions doesn't look promising.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest climate outlook predicts rainfall is likely to be below average across most of the country during October to January.

In the shorter term, the second half of September is likely to be drier than average across most of the country.

October is showing particularly strong chances for almost all of mainland Australia of being a drier than usual month.

Meanwhile, closer to home shows a bleak outlook from Weather Zone with only one day predicting a high chance of rain on September 22.

In the 28 day prediction, it's looking like a few scattered days will have a low to medium chance of rainfall across the region.

But it won't be until October when the rain forecast could become something to talk about, with Weather Zone stating rain events originating in the tropics and moving south are possible between October 8-12.