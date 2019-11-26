Menu
Tributes have poured in for Brad Duxbury.
News

Long-term employee tragically killed at CQ mine named

Melanie Whiting
26th Nov 2019 3:54 PM | Updated: 6:08 PM
A MINE worker who died overnight at Fitzroy Australia Resources' Carborough Downs mine site has been named.

The company confirmed that Brad Duxbury, 57, of Ipswich was the employee who died.

Fitzroy Australia Resources chief executive Grant Polwarth extended his deepest sympathies to Mr Duxbury's family and friends.

Brad Duxbury was killed at Carborough Downs mine site on November 25, 2019.
"Brad was a long-term Carborough Downs employee and a valued member of the Fitzroy team," Mr Polwarth said.

"Fitzroy's current focus is on supporting Brad's family, friends, and all of the Fitzroy workforce impacted by this event."

Mr Polwarth said Mr Duxbury's family has requested that their privacy be respected as they worked through this difficult time.

Brad Duxbury was killed at Carborough Downs mine site on November 25, 2019.
