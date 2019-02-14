Long range forecast: How much rain is coming?

How much rain is on the way?

THE skies have started to crack open today, delivering a small serving of rain across the bone-dry region.

Byron Bay received 13mm of rain yesterday and 9.3mm at Ballina, but The Bureau of Meteorology forecasters say the rain will pass quickly.

BoM forecaster Jiwon Park said the dust front which was moving across NSW this week is gone after moving offshore, and so the region has escaped mud showers.

"The front has now moved into the Tasman Sea and we are seeing some south to south-easterly winds in the region in its wake,” Mr Park said.

Now, he said the region will be experiencing cloudy conditions because of a cooler front and showers will be affecting most Northern Rivers regions north of Evans Head.

"The region has received a few millimetres of rainfall. The range of rainfall was generally about 1-4mm so far since 9am this morning,' he said.

"In the past 24 hours we had a bit of rainfall - up to around 5-15mm in several locations.

"Tomorrow's conditions would be similar to what we are seeing today with chance of lighter showers right up along the coast north of Port Macquarie but only one millimetre at most.

"Most likely it will be cloudy rather than precipitation, but the likelihood increases slightly over the weekend. Although it will be hit and miss.”

Temperature ranges until next week will be moderate to medium in the 20s with north to north easterly winds.

Mr Park said the temperature by Monday will be rising to the low 30s as the northerly winds move in bringing warmer air.

February rain

With just 23.8mm so far this month, there is still some way to go for Lismore to reach the long-term February average of 139.2mm.

The average rainfall to February is recorded at 299.2mm.

The bureau's February outlook predicted a high chance of at least 50mm, and a medium to high chance of 100mm in parts of the Northern Rivers.

Rainfall so far:

Casino - 42.2mm

Byron Bay - 25.2mm

Ballina - 13.4mm

Will March bring more rain?

The Bureau of Meteorology issued their March outlook today and predict a 75 per cent chance of up to 200mm for Lismore, Byron Bay and Ballina, and for towns west of Lismore up to 100mm.

Lismore's average rain during March is 137mm and the outlook predicts a 48 per cent chance of 150mm, the chances dropping as the totals rise.