Long lunch and farm tours the perfect dish for foodies

SUMMER Land Camels will open its gates and invite visitors for farm tours and a long lunch as part of this year's Eat Local Week festivities in the Scenic Rim.

Families can experience the real paddock to plate experience on the Tour and Taste events by going on a behind-the-scenes tour to learn how milk, cheese, chocolate, gelato and skincare products are made from camels.

Kids can also get up close to the animals by feeding them or going on a camel ride with Summer Land Camel's Children's Day.

For avid foodies, a gluten-free long lunch showcasing the farm's dairy alternative products and locally grown produce will be held on Sunday, June 30.

Founders Jeff Flood and Paul Martin at Summer Land Camels. Photo by Christine Sharp Christine Sharp

Summer Land Camels founder Jeff Flood said with world-class produce, spectacular views and good old country hospitality, visitors would be spoilt by what's on offer this year.

"We are proud to be ambassadors of the Scenic Rim and we love to showcase our amazing region, our award winning products and share with our visitors about our story," he said.

"We have something for everyone - our Children's Day is always very popular, our Tour and Taste Events run nearly all week, our Guilt Free Long Lunch is perfect for health conscious foodies and we even have a Camel Cheese Making Workshop where you can learn some of our secrets from our head cheesemaker.

"Last year we had an amazing response to our Eat Local Week events, with most of them selling out. This year we have increased our numbers but the spots are filling up quickly so we encourage people to book quickly so they don't miss out."

Summer Land Camel Farm is located at 32 Charles Chauvel Dr, Harrisville.

Harrisville is a 25 minute drive from Ipswich, 55 minutes from the Brisbane CBD and an 1 hour and 26 minutes from the Gold Coast.

Event details:

Tour and Taste at Summer Land Camels

When: June 30, July 1, 2, 4 and 5 from 11am-noon.

Price: $20.

GO on a behind the scenes tour through Australia's largest wild camel training centre and dairy operation. Find out how they make their camel milk, cheeses, chocolate, gelato and skincare. This is a recurring event. Bookings are required the day before the tour. Closed in shoes are a must. Log onto www.summerlandcamels.com.au to book.

Long lunch at Summer Land Camels

When: Sunday, June 30 at 12pm.

Price: $90

THIS is a long lunch with a difference. The gluten-free menu will showcase the camel farm's dairy alternative products and feature locally grown fresh produce. Ticket price includes your own Eat Local cookbook to keep. Bookings are required by June 24.