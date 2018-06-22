Long-lost love note found 22 years after it was written

Jeny O'Hara found this love note in a second-hand book she bought at Byron Bay.

A "TRULY beautiful" love note has been found inside a second-hand book, 22 years after it was written.

The book, Wild Swans by Jung Chang, was bought by Jeny O'Hara in Byron Bay.

She posted a photo of the note on the Byron Bay Community Board, asking if anyone knew "Heidi" and "Dave" and whether their love was "still alive".

The love letter was described as "truly beautiful".

"I hope you know that I love you, and will forever," Dave wrote to Heidi.

"I will do my very best to ensure that our love stays strong, and grows even stronger. You are always on my mind and star in my dreams.

"You are my soul mate. You are my life.

"I think that we are very lucky to have found each other; not many people find that special person."

In a testament to the power of social media, Dave and his sweetheart have now been tracked down.

We all love happy endings, and this story has one.

Heidi and Dave's daughter, Stella McCarthy-Huxley, was tagged in the social media post and said her parents were still very much in love.

"Can confirm - still going strong," she wrote.

Their love story struck a chord with those of us who are hopeless romantics.

"This has to be the cutest thing I have seen in ages," Sarah Cahill posted on Facebook.