Brothers reunited after 51 years receive shock news

SHOCK DISCOVERY: Terry Gall (left) and Barry Sutherland were reunited in 2018 after being separated for 51 years. This year they were shocked to discover they had another brother they didn’t know existed.

THREE months ago Terry Gall received a message from a woman that would turn his world upside down.

A year previously, he and his long-lost brother Barry Sutherland had been reunited after 51 years.

The woman had just lost her father to cancer.

She was going through his personal effects when she discovered something strange - a woman's death certificate from 1965.

The certificate contained two other names, so she googled them and came across the Chronicle story of Mr Gall and Mr Sutherland's reunification.

Reaching out to Mr Gall, it quickly became apparent that the woman on the death certificate was Mr Gall and Mr Sutherland's mother - and the siblings had a brother they never knew existed.

Their brother's name was David Cordell, and he had lived in Toowoomba for 21 years.

The late David Cordell, Terry Gall and Barry Sutherland's brother they didn’t know existed.

"My parents had separated and (my mother) met another gentleman and she kept this pregnancy a secret and she adopted (him out) at birth," Mr Gall said.

"And I assume that in the late 50s, if a child was taken away from you, they didn't put it on their birth certificate."

Mr Gall said in one way, the discovery of a brother he never knew existed was "really bizarre" but in another way "a real blessing".

After David's funeral, Mr Sutherland got up to Toowoomba to meet his brother's family.

"On the day we were just in awe. We were in shock, surprised. But at the same time amazed at how it call came about through (David's) daughter finding The Chronicle story and discovering that one of her father's brothers lived in Toowoomba and yet we never knew each other," Mr Gall said.

"All the stories I get told about this brother of ours, he was really interesting. Just a normal Joe Blow, a battler who was a carpenter and did a lot of good things for people. "Sadly about two years ago he got cancer and that went through his lungs and kidneys and eventually took his life. He would have been about 61."

Mr Gall, who has worked at Bunnings for seven years, also couldn't shake the possibility that he and his brother had crossed paths unknowingly in their respective lines of work.

"It was so exciting to finally reunite with my brother. We've got to know each other so well … and then to have this happen - its just amazing."