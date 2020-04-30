Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Harry Wilson is fit to return when rugby resumes. Picture: Getty Images
Harry Wilson is fit to return when rugby resumes. Picture: Getty Images
Rugby Union

Long layoff just the tonic for injured Reds

by Jim Tucker
30th Apr 2020 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONLY in these crazy times could Reds star Harry Wilson beat a six-week knee injury without missing a game and contemplate his comeback in a super-powered club competition.

The powerful No.8 was a downcast figure when limping from Suncorp Stadium on March 14 with a ligament strain and the news he would likely miss five games.

Instead, the worldwide pause on sport during the health crisis has had a silver lining for Wilson and Wallabies centre Jordan Petaia, as he rebuilds his left shoulder after major surgery.

Stream over 50 sports on-demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

"A few of the boys have told me how lucky I am because I'm pretty much fine to play now," Wilson said.

"Repairing the knee injury has kept me motivated with a goal throughout these difficult times and I'll be absolutely ready to go when rugby resumes."

A domestic competition for the four Australian Super Rugby sides and the Western Force is the likely format for a July kick-off but there is the tantalising prospect that Brisbane club rugby would start a few weeks earlier.

Imagine a Brothers side fielding Wilson, James O'Connor, Taniela Tupou, Fraser McReight and fresh recruit Hamish Stewart against premiers University with Tate McDermott, Harry Hockings, Josh Nasser, Jock Campbell and Angus Scott-Young on board.

Jordan Petaia is keen to get back on the field for the Reds. Picture: Brendan Hertel
Jordan Petaia is keen to get back on the field for the Reds. Picture: Brendan Hertel

Former rugby supremo John O'Neill has touted super-club comps in Brisbane and Sydney, with a full spread of professional stars, as the "ideal way to celebrate coming out of this health crisis".

"We're all missing playing so it would be very cool if all the Reds came back to club footy first," Wilson said.

He has set up a backyard gym at his Hendra home to keep up his weights work, and Zoom conference calls with coach Brad Thorn are keeping the squad on track.

Petaia can be upbeat too.

His five-month recovery forecast after badly dislocating his shoulder at training in Buenos Aires in February has not changed but everything around him has. With the domestic competition now set to extend through August, Petaia can get back on the field for the Reds.

"The arm is out of the sling, I started back running recently and I'm doing (resistance) band exercises so this break without games has given me a good chance to catch up a bit," he said.

Petaia won't even miss a Test because the July internationals against Ireland (two) and Fiji are certain to be called off and the three Bledisloe Cup Tests may be pushed as late as October-November.

More Stories

harry wilson jordan petaia queensland reds rugby union super rugby

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        X-RATED: Which town spends most on sex toys?

        premium_icon X-RATED: Which town spends most on sex toys?

        News A SEX TOY company has revealed which products are the most popular in Lismore, Ballina, Casino, Kyogle and Byron Bay.

        What you can do to help end COVID-19 lockdown

        What you can do to help end COVID-19 lockdown

        News WE ARE all pretty desperate to see an end to home isolation … here is what you can...

        'I'll open the doors anyway': Casino pub owner

        premium_icon 'I'll open the doors anyway': Casino pub owner

        News He owns five pubs but says restrictions are sending him broke

        Best cake ever to smash lockdown effects

        premium_icon Best cake ever to smash lockdown effects

        News THIS pinata style cake you crack open will bring out the child in all of us.

        • 30th Apr 2020 3:22 PM