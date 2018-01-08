Menu
'The long hot': Heatwave conditions set to continue

THE Northern Rivers can expect temperatures to again hit the high 30s for the next few days, as heatwave conditions continue across the region.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Lismore will get to 33C today, with Ballina to hit 31C and Byron Bay a bit cooler at 30C.

In Casino it will be around 36C today and tomorrow.

BoM says the weather patterns will "continue to draw hot air across much of the state today, leading to unsettled weather in many areas".

"During Tuesday the high will move away and begin to lose influence, allowing the trough to become mobile and shift to the state's northeast," the bureau explains.

"The associated southerly change should bring some heat relief to eastern districts by Wednesday, though much of the inland will remain very warm."

North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster, Antonio Parancin, said yesterday's scorching temperatures were "the start of a heatwave that will grip our area for most of this week".

"When will we see relief? On Wednesday there is a 'slither' of hope to see some thunderstorms however at this stage they will be remaining on the ranges and moving north," he wrote on Facebook.

"It is not until at least Saturday night where a southerly wind change finally will roll up the coast and deliver mother nature's air conditioning and probably also some big storms as one would expect after such harsh heat.

Now I know what you're going to say ... it's summer this happens. Yes it does and yes it's nothing new, however it is my duty to respond ... so that you guys can be prepared.

"The next few days will be the hottest with a slightly cooler second half of the week."

Advice from North Coast Storm Chasers

  • Keep your car windows open just a fraction
  • Keep your pets are kept well hydrated and as cool as possible
  • Check in on your elders.

Topics:  heatwave northern rivers weather summer

