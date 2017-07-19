Long-distance race in memory of much-loved cyclist

On July 29 The Byron Bay Cycle Club will run its Jenny Caldwell 100 Mile Challenge to remember the beloved member.

MEMORIES will be strong and emotions close to the surface when members of the Byron Bay Cycle Club compete in a long distance race along the Northern Rivers later this month.

Known as the Jenny Caldwell 100 Mile Challenge, on July 29 the BBCC will hold the race in memory of the much-loved member who died in 2015, when a car reversed into her while travelling to the Blue Mountains to take part in a mountain biking event.

The 100 mile (160 km) is described as a low-medium hills ride and is rated at level five, meaning it's approximately six hours in the saddle.

However, don't worry if you're not in the Tour de France level of fitness or speed, the club said there will be fast, medium and easy paced groups, so no-one will be left behind.

The event has stops at 50km, 83km, 116km and 147km points and riders are welcome to join in along the way.

Commencing at 6.30am at Byron Clock Tower, Jonson St, Byron Bay, the Jenny Caldwell 100 Mile Challenge route includes some scenic roads around the region as it travels through Lennox Head, Ballina, Wardell and Broadwater to Evans Head.

There will be a much-needed coffee stop at the Riverfront Kiosk & Cafe, Evans Head and then the race turns around to retrace its wheels to finish at Memorial Park Byron, Byron Tennis Courts for coffee and post-race picnic.

Byron Bay Cycle Club's membership officer, Deb Fuller said the club had created a route which Jenny would have loved.

"We have put together a ride typical of what she rode on a regular basis,” she said.

"All finishers will receive a commemorative medal.”

Enquiries and more details at byronbaycycleclub.org.au